Delaware presidential primary delayed because of coronavirus

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney has ordered the postponement of Delaware’s presidential primary in a further effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Carney on Tuesday ordered that the scheduled April 28 primary be postponed until June 2. He also expanded the definition of “sick or physically disabled” as justification for an absentee ballot to include those abiding by public health guidelines by exercising self-quarantine or social distancing.

The sixth modification of an emergency declaration that Carney issued on March 12 also halts evictions and foreclosures during the state of emergency and prohibits utilities from terminating service to residential properties.

