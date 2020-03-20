Biden foundation bases fundraising request on virus outbreak

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A child-abuse prevention foundation named in honor of former vice president Joe Biden’s late son is…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A child-abuse prevention foundation named in honor of former vice president Joe Biden’s late son is using the coronavirus outbreak as a fundraising opportunity.

The executive director of the Beau Biden Foundation sent out an email on Friday entitled “Emergency Funding Request: COVID Response.”

The email notes that schools across the country are closed, and that children are at much greater risk of abuse.

It also suggests that online predators are taking advantage of children who are spending more time online, and that a $3 donation will help protect a child from a predator.

