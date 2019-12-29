Home » US Politics News » Barack Obama shares his…

Barack Obama shares his favorite movies and TV shows of 2019

December 29, 2019, 1:04 PM

Former President Barack Obama followed his top book picks of 2019 by turning America’s attention to the big and small screens, sharing his most-loved movies and TV shows of the year.

“This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert,” Obama wrote Sunday in a Facebook post.

The 44th president’s picks this year range from well-reviewed features to documentaries, including “Parasite,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman” and the new Netflix documentary “American Factory,” a film from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.

Obama’s latest selections continue a tradition that dates to his time in the White House of sharing year-end lists of his favorite books, films and music.

Check out Obama’s full list of favorite movies and TV shows below:

Movies

  • “American Factory”
  • “Amazing Grace”
  • “Apollo 11”
  • “Ash is Purest White”
  • “Atlantics”
  • “Birds of Passage”
  • “Booksmart”
  • “Diane”
  • “The Farewell”
  • “Ford v Ferrari”
  • “The Irishman”
  • “Just Mercy”
  • “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”
  • “Little Women”
  • “Marriage Story”
  • “Parasite”
  • “The Souvenir”
  • “Transit”

TV Shows:

  • “Fleabag: Season 2”
  • “Unbelievable”
  • “Watchmen”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

