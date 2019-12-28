Home » US Politics News » Barack Obama lists his…

Barack Obama lists his favorite books of 2019

CNN

December 28, 2019, 5:31 PM

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday continued his tradition of sharing his annual lists of favorites, starting with a rundown of books that made the past year “a little brighter for me.”

“This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too,” Obama wrote in an Instagram post. “Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences.”

Similar to previous years, Obama’s book picks are a mix of historic non-fiction and some literary novels. It includes the “Lost Children Archive,” which is about the migrant crisis; the Sally Rooney novel “Normal People,” which is being adapted for a Hulu series; and “The Topeka School,” which explores white male identity.

Check out Obama’s full list of favorite books below:

  • “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff
  • “The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by William Dalrymple
  • “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep
  • “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo
  • “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer
  • “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell
  • “Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli
  • “Lot: Stories” by Bryan Washington
  • “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
  • “The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson
  • “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom
  • “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe
  • “Solitary” by Albert Woodfox
  • “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner
  • “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino
  • “Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi
  • “We Live in Water: Stories” by Jess Walter

Obama also listed two “for the sports fans.” Those books are:

  • “A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule” by Jim Rooney
  • “The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News US Politics News
barack obama book list

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up