Barack Obama lists his favorite books of 2019

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday continued his tradition of sharing his annual lists of favorites, starting with a rundown of books that made the past year "a little brighter for me."

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday continued his tradition of sharing his annual lists of favorites, starting with a rundown of books that made the past year “a little brighter for me.”

“This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too,” Obama wrote in an Instagram post. “Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences.”

Similar to previous years, Obama’s book picks are a mix of historic non-fiction and some literary novels. It includes the “Lost Children Archive,” which is about the migrant crisis; the Sally Rooney novel “Normal People,” which is being adapted for a Hulu series; and “The Topeka School,” which explores white male identity.

Check out Obama’s full list of favorite books below:

“The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff

“The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by William Dalrymple

“Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep

“Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo

“The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer

“How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell

“Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli

“Lot: Stories” by Bryan Washington

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney

“The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson

“The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom

“Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe

“Solitary” by Albert Woodfox

“The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner

“Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino

“Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi

“We Live in Water: Stories” by Jess Walter

Obama also listed two “for the sports fans.” Those books are:

“A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule” by Jim Rooney

“The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala

This content was republished with permission from CNN.