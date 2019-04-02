MeToo activist Alyssa Milano defends Joe Biden, says former VP is ‘exactly the leadership we need’

Days after a former Nevada lawmaker claimed Joe Biden inappropriately touched and kissed her in 2014, a leader in the #MeToo movement is coming to his defense.

(NEW YORK) — Days after a former Nevada lawmaker claimed Joe Biden inappropriately touched and kissed her in 2014, a leader in the #MeToo movement is coming to his defense.

Lucy Flores told Good Morning America this weekend that Biden allegedly leaned in behind her, smelled her hair and gave her a slow kiss on the back of the head at a 2014 campaign event. At the time she was running for lieutenant governor of Nevada and Biden was in town to help her campaign.

Flores, who said the moment made her feel uncomfortable, initially came forward with the allegations Friday in an article for New York magazine’s The Cut.

Biden issued a statement Sunday in response to Flores’ claims: “In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

After that statement, Alyssa Milano, a leader in the #MeToo movement, fired off a series of tweets Monday, saying Biden’s response was different from others who have been accused of misconduct in recent years.

2. That’s who Joe Biden is – a warm, generous individual who believes its on all of us to pay attention to women’s stories and experiences. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019

“I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend. He has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years, and I have been fortunate to accompany him to events with survivors where he has listened to their stories, empathized with them, and comforted them,” she wrote. “Biden started Its On Us because he believes to meaningfully change our culture, everyone — including those often left out of the conversation like college athletes and fraternity brothers — needed to be part of the movement.”

She added that Biden’s offer to “listen and learn from anyone who says” he touched them inappropriately is “exactly the leadership we need to build a culture where women are heard and are equal.”

4. Joe Biden’s response that he never meant to make anyone uncomfortable and that he’ll listen and learn from anyone who says otherwise is exactly the leadership we need to build a culture where women are heard and are equal. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019

“I respect Lucy Flores’ decision to share her story and agree with Biden that we all must pay attention to it. But, just as we must believe women that decide to come forward, we cannot assume all women’s experiences are the same,” she continued. “I believe that Joe Biden’s intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable, and that his kind, empathetic leadership is what our country needs. Especially now.”

6. I believe that Joe Biden’s intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable, and that his kind, empathetic leadership is what our country needs. Especially now. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019

The Who’s the Boss star has been a leader in the fight for gender equality since 2017. Movements like #MeToo have led to other initiatives such as Time’s Up, creating real change not only in Hollywood but in politics and other professions.

In his statement Sunday, Biden said he did not recall the alleged interaction with Flores but noted that “we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences.”

“And men should pay attention,” he said. “And I will.”

This news comes amid reports that Biden is mulling a 2020 run for president.

