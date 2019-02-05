Here’s who Nancy Pelosi is bringing to the State of the Union

Pelosi, like her fellow members of Congress, is able to invite guests to attend the event. And like the guests of her colleagues, those who will attend the speech at her invitation are sure to garner their own attention .

With President Donald Trump set to deliver his State of the Union address Tuesday night directly in front of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, much attention will be paid to the longtime Washington politician who retook the speaker’s gavel last month.

Pelosi, like her fellow members of Congress, is able to invite guests to attend the event. And like the guests of her colleagues, those who will attend the speech at her invitation are sure to garner their own attention as they serve as representatives of various subject matters and policy areas that Pelosi is aiming to shed light on via their presence.

Here are the individuals who will attend the address as Pelosi’s special guests, according to a list provided by her office:

Transgender service members and OutServe-Servicemembers Legal Defense Network and SPART*A representatives Capt. Jennifer Peace and Maj. Ian Brown, US Army

Jeremy Butler, the COO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

New Jersey State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim

Charlie Mirsky, co-founder & political director of March For Our Lives

Mattie Scott, the president of San Francisco Brady Campaign

Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles

José Andrés, the renowned chef who recently provided free meals to furloughed workers during and after the partial government shutdown

Chef Tyler Florence

Leana Wen, the president of Planned Parenthood

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, the executive director/CEO and co-founder of MomsRising

Lily Eskelsen García, the president of the National Education Association

Leo Gerard, the president of the United Steelworkers

Mary Kay Henry, the president of the Service Employees International Union

Doug McCarron, the president of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America

Richard Trumka, the president of The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations

Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Nancy Pelosi

