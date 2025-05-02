2 arrested after baby dies at an illegal day care in California, officials say

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A woman and her adult daughter have been arrested after an infant died at an illegal…

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A woman and her adult daughter have been arrested after an infant died at an illegal day care they were running in central California, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 10:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of a baby not breathing at a home in Royal Oaks, according to a statement by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

The 3-month-old child was pronounced dead at a hospital, the statement said.

Up to 30 children were inside the residence near Watsonville on the state’s central coast, sheriff’s officials said.

A 62-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter, both residents of Royal Oaks, were arrested for investigation of allegations including suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and operating an unauthorized child care facility, officials said.

Their bail was set at $50,000 each.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.