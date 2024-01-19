Many animals seized from troubled Virginia zoo will not be returned, judge rules

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Many of the 96 animals seized from a roadside zoo in Virginia last month after…

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Many of the 96 animals seized from a roadside zoo in Virginia last month after an investigation by the state attorney general will not be returned, a judge ruled Friday.

In his ruling, Rockbridge General District Court Judge Gregory Mooney found that prosecutors had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that the animals seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo were subject to cruelty or inadequate care, The Roanoke Times reported. Mooney ordered “disposal” of 57 of the 96 animals, meaning they will be released to a humane society or animal shelter for adoption.

Mooney said the other 39 animals will be returned to the zoo because he was unable to find that they required seizure.

After confidential informants and undercover officers observed poor conditions at the zoo throughout 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office executed a search warrant at the property in December. During later court proceedings, the office argued for the continued custody of the animals by the state.

State witnesses testified that several deceased animals and animal parts were found in a freezer on the property. They also described birds defecating on tortoises and dead goats lying bloated in their pens during visiting hours.

Attorneys for zoo owners Karl and Deborah “Debbie” Mogensen called zoo experts whose testimony contradicted the drastic conditions described by state witnesses.

A phone call to the zoo, which is closed for the winter, went unanswered Friday.

Mooney denied a request from the state that the zoo be subject to unannounced inspections for the next five years.

