Consumer group warns of dangers of classic summer toys

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 10:20 am 06/18/2019 10:20am
BOSTON (AP) — A consumer advocacy group is reminding parents of the dangers of classic summertime toys like baby pools, high-powered water guns and inflatable pool rings.

Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm issued its annual list of 10 “summer safety traps” Tuesday.

Other toys on the list include water balloon slingshots, on-ground water slides such as the Slip ‘N Slide, and projectile-firing toy guns.

Nonmotorized scooters also earned a spot because the organization says they’re responsible for most toy-related injuries.

Trampoline parks, all-terrain vehicles, pool covers and defective pool drain covers were other child safety risks included on the list.

The organization says July and August account for more preventable, accidental deaths than any other two-month period of the year.

