Pediatricians urge recall of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper over infant deaths

The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for an immediate recall of the Fischer-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper amid reports linking it to the deaths of tens of children.

(NEW YORK) — An American professional association of pediatricians is calling for an immediate recall of the Fischer-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper amid reports linking it to the deaths of tens of children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement Tuesday urging parents of children of all ages to stop using the popular baby sleeper and advising stores to remove the product from their shelves.

The group cited a new analysis by Consumer Reports magazine that links Fischer-Price’s Rock ‘n Play Sleeper to 32 sleep-related infant deaths between 2011 and 2018.

Fisher-Price’s general manager, Chuck Scothon, said the sleeper “meets all applicable safety standards.”

“To ensure a safe sleep environment for infants, we remind parents and caregivers to follow all safety warnings included with the product,” Scothon said in a statement Tuesday. “Always use the provided restraints, always place infants on their backs to sleep, and make sure that no pillows, blankets or extra padding are placed in the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.”

On April 5, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price jointly issued recommendations telling customers to discontinue use of the product when children turn 3 months old or “as soon as an infant exhibits rollover capabilities.”

It cited reports of 10 deaths that occurred in the inclined sleeper since 2015 after infants — all 3 months or older — rolled from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said the warning is not enough to ensure safety.

“This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately,” Dr. Kyle Yasuda, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in the Tuesday statement.

The Consumer Reports investigation, published Monday, included the deaths of babies younger than 3 months. The cause of death listed for some of the babies was asphyxia.

“When parents purchase a product for their baby or child, many assume that if it’s being sold in a store, it must be safe to use,” Yasuda said. “Tragically, that is not the case.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.