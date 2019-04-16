North Macedonia declares measles epidemic

202
By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 9:38 am 04/16/2019 09:38am
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s health authorities have declared a nationwide measles epidemic in the small Balkan country after more than 960 cases were registered since the beginning of this year.

Vladimir Mikic, an epidemiologist at the Health Ministry commission for infectious diseases, said Tuesday that in response to the epidemic, unvaccinated children would not be admitted to day care centers, and additional resources would be made available for vaccination programs.

Health authorities had earlier warned the public of the risks of popular anti-vaccination campaigns in North Macedonia. According to the Public Health Institute, more than 11,000 pre-school children have not been vaccinated and three babies have died due to complications from the disease.

An epidemic had previously been declared in six regions of the country, including the capital, Skopje.

