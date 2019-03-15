15-pound newborn baby girl a ‘double miracle’

The 15-pound baby born on March 12 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York, is a "double miracle," her mom said.

(ELMIRA, N.Y.) — There’s so much about Harper Buckley to love.

The 15-pound baby born on March 12 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, New York, is a “double miracle,” her mom told “Good Morning America.”

Joy and Norman Buckley struggled to conceive.

“I was only ever given a 15 percent chance of getting pregnant naturally without the help of IVF,” Joy Buckley said. “So when my husband and I found out in May of 2016 that we were expecting our first little miracle, we were overjoyed.”

The couple are also parents to Heaven, 7 and Chase, 2.

“Then when we found out we were pregnant with Harper it became the second miracle because the likelihood of it happening twice was even less than the first time.” Joy Buckley told “GMA.”

The other miracle: On a family vacation, the family was hit by a tractor trailer. “That included baby Harper who at the time we didn’t know we were expecting,” she said.

As for Harper’s adorable chubbiness, it wasn’t expected.

“The last ultrasound showed 12 pounds, and 11 ounces. But she was much bigger than anticipated.” said Buckley, whose pregnancy was monitored very closely because she is a type 2 diabetic.

Harper is currently in the NICU, her dad, Norman Buckley, told “GMA.” She may be home at the end of the week.

“She is improving daily,” her mom said. “We are just waiting on the oxygen levels to improve and her to be able to bottle feed. I will be so happy when we can go home as a family. I miss my other two children and cannot wait to be home together.”

Her dad said, “She’s a blessing to our whole family.”

