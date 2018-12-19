202.5
Breast-feeding longer than six months linked to smaller waist a decade later

December 19, 2018
(NEW YORK) — Moms who breast-feed for at least six months may benefit from a smaller waist circumference a decade later, a new study published in the Journal of Women’s Health shows.

Researchers followed 678 women over a span of seven to 15 years. Those who breast-fed their babies for six months or more saw their waist circumference shrink an extra 3.5 cm, compared to women who did not breast-feed their babies.

The women who breast-fed longer than six months were also more likely to have a smaller hip circumference, lower BMI and lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

