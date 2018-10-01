202
Home » Parenting Tips » Dutch ban electric carts…

Dutch ban electric carts following crash that killed 4 kids

By The Associated Press October 1, 2018 2:53 pm 10/01/2018 02:53pm
Share
FILE - In a Thursday Sept. 20, 2018 file image from video, emergency services attend the scene after a train collided with a cargo bike, at a railway crossing point in the town of Oss, 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch government said on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 that it is banning a type of electric cart used by many childcare centers to transport young children, saying that an initial investigation into a deadly collision last month has uncovered "potential security risks" with the vehicles.(AP Photo/Charles Mallom File)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is banning a type of electric cart used by many childcare centers to transport young children, saying that an initial investigation into a deadly collision last month has uncovered “potential security risks” with the vehicles.

The government said Monday it is banning the vehicles known by the brand name Stint from public roads starting at midnight.

The decision comes less than two weeks after a train slammed into a Stint at a railway crossing in the southern Netherlands, killing four young children and seriously injuring another child and the woman who was operating the vehicle.

Infrastructure Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen says the probe so far has raised questions about construction of the vehicles that “could lead to the Stint stopping or no longer braking.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Health & Fitness News Living News Parenting Tips Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500