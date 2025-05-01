Rodriguez scratched from Kentucky Derby, allowing Baeza to move into the 20-horse field

Rodriguez has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, leaving trainer Bob Baffert with one entry in his return to Churchill Downs after serving a three-year suspension.

Kentucky Derby entrant Rodriguez works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Baffert made the decision Thursday, leaving fellow Hall of Famer Mike Smith without a mount in what would have been his record-extending 29th Derby start.

There was no immediate reason given for the scratch.

Baffert will saddle Citizen Bull, last year’s 2-year-old champion, in pursuit of a record-breaking seventh Derby win. The colt drew the dreaded No. 1 post and will be under pressure to break quickly before the rest of the field comes over on him.

With the defection of Rodriguez, Baeza will make the field of 20 3-year-olds. The colt has been on the grounds since last week training in the hopes he would get in. He is trained by John Shirreffs.

Baeza was runner-up in the Santa Anita Derby last month.

