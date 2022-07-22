WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Sydney McLaughlin obliterates world record in 400 hurdles

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 11:04 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin shattered her world record by a whopping 0.73 seconds Friday, blazing through the 400-meter hurdles in 50.68 seconds for her first title at world championships.

The 22-year-old obliterated the field in setting the first world record of these championships. More impressively, it marked the fourth straight major race in which she’s bettered the mark.

“It’s unreal,” McLaughlin said in the post-race interview on the track.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands finished second in 52.27 — that’s a 1.59-second difference — and defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad finished third in 53.13 — a time that would’ve won the race going away a mere seven years ago.

