RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » Other Sports News » Mo Donegal, Nest, We…

Mo Donegal, Nest, We the People prep for Belmont Stakes

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Belmont Stakes contenders Mo Donegal, Next and We the People all worked out Friday in preparation for the third jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown in two weeks.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher had Mo Donegal and Nest work in company. Nest was ridden by Jose Ortiz and Mo Donegal was piloted by Irad Ortiz, Jr. The colts went five-furlongs in 1:02.99, followed by an extended three-eighths gallop out.

“The main thing I tried to emphasize to Jose and Irad was that I wanted a good, steady, long gallop out breeze. I wasn’t concerned about how quickly they went,” Pletcher said.

The $1.5 million race will be run June 11.

Mo Donegal was fifth in the Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs after awkwardly breaking from the rail. In his previous start, the colt edged Preakness winner Early Voting in the Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct.

Nest finished second to Secret Oath in the Kentucky Oaks on May 6. Pletcher said Nest is bred for stamina, one reason why putting Nest in the Belmont against colts is under strong consideration.

We the People put in his penultimate Belmont work, covering a half-mile in 48.39 seconds over the Belmont main track.

“It was an easy half, very routine for him,” said trainer Rodolphe Brisset, who was aboard. “It was exactly what we were looking for. Just a maintenance work to put us in a perfect spot for next week. We just like the way he’s been acting and training here. He’s not an easy horse and he looks like he’s maturing at the right time.”

We the People established himself as a top contender for the Belmont, with a 10 1/4-length win in the Peter Pan on May 14.

WinStar Farm and Siena Farm’s Kuchar also could be under consideration for a start in the Belmont. The Uncle Mo colt won a 1 1/4 miles an allowance race for 3-year-olds and up at Churchill on May 22 with Florent Geroux riding.

Brisset said Kuchar could also target the Grade 3 Ohio Derby on June 25 at Thistledown.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up