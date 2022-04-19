RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Home » Other Sports News » Police say another female…

Police say another female athlete killed in Kenya

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Another female runner has been killed in the high-altitude Kenyan training town of Iten and a search is on for the athlete’s boyfriend, police said Tuesday.

Damaris Muthee Mutua, a Kenyan-born distance runner who competed for Bahrain, was found dead at the home of her boyfriend, who police identified as Ethiopian runner Koki Fai.

Keiyo County police chief Tom Maruko said the boyfriend was suspected of murder in the killing and was believed to have fled the country. Police think Mutua was killed over the weekend.

Mutua’s death echoes the killing of Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death at her home in Iten in October.

Tirop’s partner was arrested and has been charged with murder, while her death prompted many in Kenya’s running community to speak out and hold protests against what they say is a deep-rooted problem of domestic violence against female athletes in Kenya.

___

More AP Africa sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-africa and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

Senate legislation seeks to expand early-career pipeline for federal service

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up