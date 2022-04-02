RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Cyberknife pulls upset to win Arkansas Derby; filly 3rd

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 8:20 PM

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Cyberknife won the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby on Saturday in the richest prep race for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, Cyberknife ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.42 and paid $13.60, $7 and $3.60.

Barber Road returned $7.40 and $4.

Secret Oath, the filly trained by 86-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, paid $2.80 to show.

Doppelganger finished fourth. The colt had been with Hall of Famer Bob Baffert before being transferred to Tim Yakteen. Baffert’s 90-day suspension begins Monday. He has been sanctioned stemming from the disqualification of Medina Spirit, who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Trained by Brad Cox, Cyberknife won his previous race Feb. 19 at the Fair Grounds. The colt finished sixth in his only other stakes race on Jan. 22 in Louisiana,

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

