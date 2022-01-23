CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Loeb becomes oldest winner of WRC round in Monte Carlo

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 8:58 AM

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win on Sunday.

Loeb, who will turn 48 next month, won for the eighth time in Monte Carlo ahead another French driver, bitter rival Sebastien Ogier, who suffered a puncture near the end of the four-day race that destroyed his chances of victory.

Ogier had a lead of almost half a minute over Loeb at the start of Sunday’s penultimate stage in his Toyota GR Yaris but a front left puncture allowed Loeb to retake the lead that he had relinquished the previous day.

Driving a Ford Puma, Loeb used his experience to stay ahead once back in front and won the opening round of the world championship by 20.5 seconds over Ogier.

Ireland’s Craig Breen completed the podium in another Puma, a further 1 minute 19.3 seconds behind.

