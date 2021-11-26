BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Other Sports News » First Lake Louise men's…

First Lake Louise men’s downhill canceled

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — The first of two men’s World Cup downhills in Lake Louise was canceled Friday due to too much snow.

About 10 inches fell overnight and an additional four inches were expected Friday at the ski resort in Banff National Park west of Calgary.

A second downhill is scheduled for Saturday, followed by Sunday’s super-G.

“Due to last night’s snowfall, the current snowfall and the forecast, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel today’s (race),” FIS said Friday in a statement.

Lake Louise’s World Cup downhill that traditionally opens the men’s speed season scheduled two downhills this year for the first time.

The women’s World Cup in Lake Louise has run a pair of downhills and a super-G for over a decade.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up