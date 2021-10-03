3 Russian teenagers chasing Skate America women’s medals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Russian teenagers are chasing Skate America medals and have a hold on the podium following…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three Russian teenagers are chasing Skate America medals and have a hold on the podium following the women’s short program at the Orleans Arena.

Alexandra Trusova, the reigning world championship bronze medalist and pre-competition favorite, was on top with 77.69 points for her “Frida” program.

“I skated clean, but I did not do my triple axel, so hopefully I can do it next time,” Trusova said.

The 17-year-old is dealing with a foot injury, but she still opted to compete and put out a program that included an opening double axel and three triple jumps.

“There was a decision between not skating and competing, but this morning I woke up and felt like I could try it,” she added.

Skating to “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman, 15-year-old Daria Usacheva scored 76.71 points for second place in the short. Saturday marked her senior international debut.

“I’m especially pleased that I was able to open up and skate with emotions,” Usacheva commented.

Kseniia Sinitsyna, 17, earned 71.51 for third after missing last year’s Grand Prix season due to injury.

A handful of athletes are capable of catching the Russians, led by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto who’s in fourth with 71.16 points.

Amber Glenn, the reigning U.S. silver medalist, is the top American in seventh with 67.57 points.

Bradie Tennell, the 2021 U.S. champion, withdrew from Skate America last week due to a foot injury.

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue led after the rhythm dance.

The 2018 Olympians are on their way to a fourth Skate America win in a row, although just 1.03 points separates them from training mates and longtime competitors Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Hubbell and Donohue earned 83.58 points for their Janet Jackson medley performance, which included music from “Nasty,” “Rope Burn” and “Rhythm Nation.” Chock and Bates scored 82.55 for their Billie Eillish hip hop/blues program.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorenson, who skate for Canada, were third —- seven points back with a 75.33 for their George Michael medley.

“The thing that sticks out in my mind from this performance was really being aware while it was happening of how the crowd was reacting,” Hubbell said, after going nearly all of last season with no crowds due to the pandemic. “I would say this wasn’t the most applause we’ve gotten ever, but it felt like it. It was very welcome after a year of mostly silence.”

The men’s and pairs competitions conclude Saturday night, with women’s and ice dance wrapping Sunday.

