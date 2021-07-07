Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Other Sports News » 7-inning twinbills, extra-inning runners…

7-inning twinbills, extra-inning runners likely gone in 2022

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Seven-inning doubleheaders and starting extra innings with runners on second are likely to be dropped by Major League Baseball after this season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, speaking Tuesday to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, said he views both innovations as specific to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were both adopted for the shortened 2020 season and kept on for 2021.

Manfred said they were implemented based on medical advice and aren’t being contemplated as permanent. He said that while the health situation had improved with increased vaccinations, changes could not be made midseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

Report raises questions about commanders' ability to handle legal decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up