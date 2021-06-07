CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Other Sports News » ECU earns spot in…

ECU earns spot in Super Regionals with 9-6 win over Maryland

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 1:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Moylan used a double, a hit-by-pitch and a groundout to drive in three runs and Zach Agnos added a two-run double and a sacrifice fly to propel No. 13 overall seed East Carolina to a berth in the Super Regionals with a 9-6 victory over Maryland in the Greenville Regional on Sunday.

The Pirates (44-15) scored in each of the first four innings to grab a 5-2 lead. Troy Schreffler’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth pulled the Terrapins (30-18) within a run. Moylan’s fielder’s choice and Agnos’ double plated three in the top of the eighth to put ECU up 8-4. Maxwell Costes hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring for Maryland.

Cam Colmore (7-1) was credited with the win, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Matt Bridges got the final four outs for his fifth save.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up