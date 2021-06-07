CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Other Sports News » Campbell outslugs VCU 19-10…

Campbell outslugs VCU 19-10 in wild elimination game

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Christian went 3-for-4 with two doubles, driving in a pair and scoring four runs as Campbell outslugged VCU 19-10 in an elimination game of the Starkville Regional on Sunday.

It didn’t go well early for the Fighting Camels (37-17). Brandon Henson’s three-run home run capped a four-run first inning for VCU (38-16), which finished with two straight losses after winning 22 straight.

Zach Neto and Grant Harris both hit two-run home runs in a five-run third for Campbell. VCU turned a two-run deficit into a 10-7 lead with a five-run sixth capped by Connor Hujsak’s three-run homer, but the Fighting Camels answered with a five-spot of their own in the bottom of the inning. Campbell scored four in the seventh and three in the eighth to win going away. Campbell finished with 14 hits and 14 walks off five different VCU pitchers. Campbell got three RBIs apiece from No. 8 hitter Marcus Skundrich and No. 9 Mason De La Cruz. Ty Cummings (2-2) didn’t allow a run in pitching the final 3 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Campbell advances to play Mississippi State and must beat the Bulldogs twice for a berth in the Super Regionals.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up