The Latest: World Cup ski director tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 5:59 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The race director of the men’s World Cup will miss the biggest race in skiing after testing positive for COVID-19.

The International Ski Federation says Markus Waldner is self-isolating ahead of the Hahnenkamm races this weekend in Kitzbühel, Austria.

FIS says Waldner tested positive while overseeing slalom races in Flachau, Austria.

Kitzbühel’s schedule changed after an outbreak of virus cases at Switzerland’s signature men’s venue Wengen last week. Kitzbühel will now host an extra downhill on Friday to replace Wengen’s main race.

