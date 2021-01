In a story January 13, 2021, about the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Todd Eldredge…

In a story January 13, 2021, about the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Todd Eldredge had won five nationals titles. He won six.

