AP source: Candace Parker to sign with Chicago Sky

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 6:26 PM

Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker has decided to play for the Chicago Sky, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Parker, who has played her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks, is an unrestricted free agent and can’t officially sign with Chicago until Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.

The 34-year-old Parker, who is from the Chicago area, was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by the Sparks. She would be able to finish her career playing in front of her family.

Parker played in all 22 of the Sparks’ games this past season and was the league’s defensive player of the year. She finished third in the the WNBA MVP voting.

Parker won the league’s MVP in 2008 — when she was also Rookie of the Year and 2013. She won a title with Los Angeles.

Chicago has a strong nucleus around Parker that includes guards Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, as well as budding star Diamond DeShields.

