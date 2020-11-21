THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Home » Other Sports News » Swimmer Caeleb Dressel sets…

Swimmer Caeleb Dressel sets 2 world records in Hungary

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 12:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Caeleb Dressel set a pair of short-course world records Saturday at the International Swimming League final in Budapest, Hungary.

Expected to be one of the top stars at next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, Dressel became the first swimmer to eclipse 48 seconds in the 100-meter butterfly, touching with a time of 47.78.

About 40 minutes later, Dressel took won the 50 freestyle in 20.16, eclipsing his own short-course record by 0.08.

In the 100 fly, the 24-year-old Florida native broke the mark of 48.08 set by South Africa’s Chad Le Clos at 2016 Short Course World Championships.

Le Clos finished second in Saturday’s race at Duna Arena in 48.45.

Dressel also holds the long-course record in the 100 fly with a time of 49.50 at last summer’s world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Dressel won two relay golds at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has blossomed into one of the sport’s biggest stars since, winning a total of 13 golds medals and two silvers at the last two world championships in the 50-meter pool.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

GSA ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Pentagon preparing first comprehensive strategy for Joint All-Domain Command and Control

Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up