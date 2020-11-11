CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Authentic’s Breeders’ Cup track record updated to 1:59.60

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 5:14 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authentic’s track-record time in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland has been updated to 1:59.60 after a review of multiple sources and camera angles.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt went wire to wire for a 2¼-length victory over stablemate Improbable in Saturday’s 1¼-mile finale of the season-ending world championships, but his time wasn’t shown on the trackside race clock. A statement Wednesday from the track said a photo eye at the start of the race was inadvertently tripped, resulting in an error when attempting to operate the timing system manually and causing inaccurate fractions and final time of the race.

The initial time of 1:59.19 provided by Equibase used available video replay. Further review determined fractions of 23.20, 46.84, 1:10.32, 1:34.64 and confirming a final time of 1:59.60. Authentic’s time broke the mark of 2:00.07 by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

