Martinez wins Tour de France Stage 13

The Associated Press

September 11, 2020, 11:08 AM

Colombian rider Daniel Martinez won the intense Stage 13 of the Tour de France on Friday, grinding up the steep slopes of the remains of a giant volcano.

German rider Lennard Kämna was second on the climb up to the Puy Mary.

The race’s top contenders, racing for the overall lead, were still riding as Martinez beat Kämna in a sprint at the top.

