The Latest: Roma goalkeeper Mirante tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

August 19, 2020, 10:08 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante says he has the coronavirus but is currently asymptomatic.

The 37-year-old Mirante says in a video on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

He says “I feel well, I have no symptoms, neither a fever nor a cough.”

The news comes a day after Roma announced that two of its youth team players had tested positive for the virus.

