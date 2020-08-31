CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. utilities won't be cut of before Oct. | Loudoun day care decision upsets libraries | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Other Sports News » Ewan slaloms to sprint…

Ewan slaloms to sprint win; Alaphilippe leads Tour de France

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 11:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SISTERON, France (AP) — Australian rider Caleb Ewan slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday.

Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a dramatic stage victory a day earlier.

With about 100 meters to go, Ewan trailed five other riders before slinging himself through a narrow slice of road near the advertising barriers, then darted to the left to overcome Sam Bennett and claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour.

Bennett crossed second and Nizzolo came third.

Ewan, who rides for the Lotto-Soudal team, won three stages last year, including the coveted final leg on the Champs-Élysées.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up