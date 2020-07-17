CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Navigating pandemic anxiety | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
The Latest: England wants fans in stadiums in October

The Associated Press

July 17, 2020, 6:41 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Sporting events in England could be opened up to spectators starting in October.

No fans have been allowed at stadiums since sports resumed in the country in June after a three-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says “from October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia … in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”

