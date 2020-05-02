No new date announced yet for running of Preakness Stakes

The Maryland Jockey Club has not yet announced concrete plans for a postponed running of the Preakness Stakes, the state’s largest annual sport event originally scheduled for May 16.

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Jockey Club has not yet announced concrete plans for a postponed running of the Preakness Stakes, the state’s largest annual sport event originally scheduled for May 16.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Jockey Club’s parent company, The Stronach Group, has not made any formal announcement since it canceled the Preakness InfieldFest on April 3 because of the coronoavirus pandemic.

Stronach Group officials said then that they were working with key stakeholders “to explore all options to set a new date for the running of the Preakness 145.” A company spokesperson did not respond to calls and e-mails seeking comment on the status of the Preakness.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.