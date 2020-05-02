Home » Other Sports News » No new date announced…

No new date announced yet for running of Preakness Stakes

The Associated Press

May 2, 2020, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Jockey Club has not yet announced concrete plans for a postponed running of the Preakness Stakes, the state’s largest annual sport event originally scheduled for May 16.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the Jockey Club’s parent company, The Stronach Group, has not made any formal announcement since it canceled the Preakness InfieldFest on April 3 because of the coronoavirus pandemic.

Stronach Group officials said then that they were working with key stakeholders “to explore all options to set a new date for the running of the Preakness 145.” A company spokesperson did not respond to calls and e-mails seeking comment on the status of the Preakness.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up