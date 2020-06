NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management’s offer,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management’s offer, and no additional pay cuts beyond the one the agreed to in March, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.

