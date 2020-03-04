Jason Isbell’s lead guitarist serves up tuneful power pop

Sadler Vaden, “Anybody Out There?” (Dirty Mag Records) Jason Isbell has been really rocking lately in concert, and here’s one…

Jason Isbell has been really rocking lately in concert, and here’s one reason: Sadler Vaden.

Isbell’s lead guitarist has the chops to match licks with the boss, which is saying something. But “Anybody Out There?” — the follow-up to Vaden’s 2016 debut album — is a tuneful power pop set that puts the emphasis on songs rather than solos.

It’s also of another era. “Good Man” quotes Tom Petty. “Tried and True” is built on Byrds-ian jangle. ”Modern Times” stirs fond nostalgia about MTV and wood blocks.

Vaden is equal parts John and George as he sings of love won, lost and under negotiation, displaying a versatile voice that’s effective at both ends of the dynamic range. He urges positivity on the ballad “Don’t Worry” and on the crunchy “Peace + Harmony,” which he co-wrote with Aaron Lee Tasjan.

“Peace + Harmony” seems to end prematurely, just as the dance floor might be starting to stir. Vaden prefers concise approach elsewhere as well, launching into only a couple of long guitar solos, both beauties. Check out an Isbell show for more of those.

