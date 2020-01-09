Paralympian Nichols new head of Women’s Sports Foundation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Women’s Sports Foundation has selected five-time Paralympian and six-time Paralympic medalist Alana Nichols as its…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Women’s Sports Foundation has selected five-time Paralympian and six-time Paralympic medalist Alana Nichols as its new president.

Nichols takes over for Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist in bobsled, and will serve a one-year term, the organization announced this week.

Nichols, who suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury while snowboarding in 2000, has competed in the Paralympic Games in wheelchair basketball, alpine skiing and canoeing.

Nichols is joined by new board members Catherine Aker of the Oakland A’s, Katrice Albert of the NCAA, three-time ice hockey Olympic medalist Meghan Duggan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and Gloria Nevarez, commissioner of the West Coast Conference.

