Germany takes top 2 spots in World Cup skeleton race

KONIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Tina Hermann and Jacqueline Loelling swept the top two spots for Germany in a women’s World Cup skeleton race on Friday.

Elena Nikitina took the bronze for Russia. Loelling’s second-place finish was good enough to keep her in the overall seasonlong points lead, still ahead of Austria’s Janine Flock — who was fifth on Friday.

The U.S. women continued their surge, with Megan Henry placing sixth and Savannah Graybill finishing ninth. Kendall Wesenberg was 14th for the Americans.

In the men’s race, Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov won gold, followed by South Korea’s Yun Sungbin grabbing silver and Germany’s Felix Kisinger taking the bronze. None of the three U.S. men’s sleds qualified for a second run, and Austin Florian was the top American by placing 21st.

