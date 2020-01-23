AP Photos: Czech dog sled race goes off despite lack of snow

A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. See photos.

APTOPIX_Czech_Republic_Dog_Sled_Race_74356 Dogs look out of their transportation box prior the start of the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A musher competes with his dogs during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A musher competes with his dogs during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A musher competes with his dogs during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A musher competes with his dogs during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Dogs compete during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A musher sits by his dogs prior the start of the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Dogs compete during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A musher competes with his dogs during the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A musher prepares her dogs for the start of the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) A dog looks out of its transportation box prior the start of the traditional Sedivackuv Long dog sled race near the village of Destne v Orlickych Horach, Czech Republic, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow. Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long in its original distance. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ( 1 /11) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

PRAGUE (AP) — A traditional five-day dog sled race in the Czech Republic has gone ahead despite a lack of snow.

Organizers said they had to change some routes but were able to prepare the 24th edition of the Sedivackuv Long at its original distance.

Four years ago, the race had to be cut short due to warm weather.

One of the toughest dog sled events in Europe began on Tuesday with 77 drivers and some 700 dogs from 10 countries racing in the Orlicke Mountains, a range in the northeastern Czech Republic along the border with Poland.

In the race — part of the European extreme dog sled race series — competitors in two categories have to cover either 300 kilometers (186 miles) or 200 kilometers (124 miles), spending two or one night sleeping out in the snow.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.