Jungk wins World Cup men’s skeleton season-opening race

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Germany’s Axel Jungk opened the men’s skeleton World Cup season with a narrow victory Sunday at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Jungk finished two runs in 1 minute, 46.32 seconds for his second career World Cup victory. Latvia’s Martins Dukurs was second in 1:46.44 and Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov took third in 1:47.71.

Jungk was second after the first heat. Germany’s Felix Keisinger was the midway-point leader, but he posted only the 11th-fastest time in the second heat and settled for a fifth-place overall finish.

Austin Florian was the top U.S. finisher, placing 14th. Alex Ivanov was 18th and Andrew Blaser placed 23rd.

The World Cup skeleton season resumes next weekend, back in Lake Placid.

