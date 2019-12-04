Egypt loses appeal against weightlifting doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Egypt has lost its appeal against a two-year ban from all international weightlifting competitions. The Court…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Egypt has lost its appeal against a two-year ban from all international weightlifting competitions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday upheld the sanction imposed by the International Weightlifting Federation.

It’s the latest chapter in a story dating back to 2016, when seven Egyptians tested positive for the banned substance methandienone at a training camp ahead of the African Junior and Youth Championships.

Five of the athletes were minors at the time. Sensitive legal issues concerning the involvement of children in anti-doping offenses slowed down the processing of the case and meant few details were published until this year.

The sanction applies to IWF competitions, including crucial qualifying events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, like this year’s world championships. The Olympics are organized by the IOC and not technically covered by the sanction — although it makes it extremely hard for any Egyptian to qualify.

The IWF did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment on how or whether Egyptian weightlifters could compete at the Olympics.

CAS also upheld a fine of $200,000 imposed against the Egyptian Weightlifting Federation and a two-year ban from international events for various people who were Egyptian team officials around the time of the failed drug tests. CAS hasn’t yet issued a full decision outlining its reasoning when judging the appeal.

