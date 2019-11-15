Paul Bissonnette to get chance to back up lacrosse boast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Paul Bissonnette will have a chance to back up his lacrosse boast. Two days after…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Paul Bissonnette will have a chance to back up his lacrosse boast.

Two days after tweeting that he could make a National Lacrosse League team without having ever played a game, the former NHL player signed a professional tryout Friday with the Vancouver Warriors.

“Bissonnette will be given every opportunity to make the Vancouver Warriors,” Warriors coach Chris Gill said. “Paul talks a pretty big game. Let’s see if he can back it up and be a part of our team.”

The 34-year-old Bissonnette, now the radio color commentator for the Arizona Coyotes, played 202 NHL games with Pittsburgh and Arizona. He had seven goals, 15 assists and 340 penalty minutes in his six NHL seasons.

He’s gained notoriety more for his outspoken and often humorous tweets commenting on hockey and others sports.

Bissonnette will join the Warriors for their final week of training camp at Rogers Arena on Nov. 22 and 23.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.