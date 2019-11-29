Janka fastest again in training for World Cup downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Carlo Janka was fastest for the second straight day of World Cup downhill training on…

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Carlo Janka was fastest for the second straight day of World Cup downhill training on Friday ahead of the first race in Alpine skiing’s marquee discipline this season.

The Switzerland veteran, who was overall World Cup champion 10 seasons ago, was 0.58 seconds faster than Travis Ganong of the United States down the three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) Olympic course at Lake Louise.

Matthias Mayer of Austria, the 2014 Sochi Olympic downhill champion, was 0.64 behind Janka in third after being second in Thursday’s practice.

Highly rated Swiss prospect Marco Odermatt, wearing bib No. 70, was fourth, 0.81 back.

Another Swiss racer, Niels Hintermann, clocked the fastest speed at close to 127 kph (79 mph) posting the 13th fastest time.

The first men’s speed races on the World Cup circuit include a downhill on Saturday and a super-G on Sunday.

