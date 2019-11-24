Austria, Italy win golds in luge World Cup

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Austria’s Jonas Mueller and Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller both picked up a pair of medals Sunday, the…

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Austria’s Jonas Mueller and Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller both picked up a pair of medals Sunday, the first day of men’s competition on the World Cup luge circuit this season.

Mueller won the men’s race in 1 minute, 41.015 seconds. Russia’s Roman Repilov was second in 1:41.162 and Fischnaller took third in 1:41.207.

Italy won the first team relay of the season, with Fischnaller, Andrea Voetter and the doubles team of Ivan Nagler and Fabian Malleier prevailing in 2:09.638. Austria, with Mueller handling the second leg, was second in 2:09.663 and Germany was third in 2:09.866.

For the U.S., the relay team of Ashley Farquharson, Tucker West and the doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman was sixth. In the men’s race for the Americans, Mazdzer finished 10th, West was 17th and Jonny Gustafson was 25th.

This was only the second World Cup weekend in the last nine seasons when four or more races were contested and a different nation won every gold medal. Russia won the women’s gold and Germany took the doubles win on Saturday, followed by Austria and Italy grabbing golds on Sunday.

The last time that happened was the closing weekend of the 2010-11 season at Sigulda, Lativa, when Canada, Russia, Austria and Germany all won one gold apiece.

