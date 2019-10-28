Home » Other Sports News » Norm Stoneburgh, former star…

Norm Stoneburgh, former star for CFL’s Argonauts, dies at 84

The Associated Press

October 28, 2019, 4:03 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Norm Stoneburgh, a star center with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts in the 1950s and 1960s, has died. He was 84.

The team said he died Thursday.

Stoneburgh began playing professionally at 19 and spent 13 seasons with the CFL club in whose city he was born. He was with the Argos from 1955 to 1967, earning All-Star honors in 1965. The 250-pounder was named to Toronto’s all-time team in 2007.

After football, he became a land developer and worked at a hospice center.

