SailGP racing Saturday in Cowes delayed due to high wind

COWES, England (AP) — SailGP has postponed Saturday’s two races in the Cowes regatta due to expected gale-force winds.

Officials say the foiling F50 catamarans should be able to get in three races Sunday.

The delay will give Tom Slingsby’s Australian team an extra day to repair its wingsail, which was damaged during training earlier in the week.

This is the European debut of the fledgling league. The fifth and final regatta in Marseille, France, from Sept. 20-22 will include a $1 million, winner-take-all final between the top two teams.

Nathan Outteridge’s Team Japan won the New York regatta in June and leads Australia, which won the first two regattas, 140-139. Dylan Fletcher’s British team is third with 106 points.

The United States, China and France round out the fleet.

