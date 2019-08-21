Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin banned 8 years for doping

MONACO (AP) — Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin, who was previously stripped of a world title for doping, has been…

MONACO (AP) — Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin, who was previously stripped of a world title for doping, has been banned again, this time for eight years.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Bakulin’s blood passport data showed signs of doping. It is the same rule that cost him the 2011 world 50-kilometer title.

Bakulin returned to competition from his first ban in 2016 and won the Russian 50K title last year. With Russia’s track federation suspended for widespread drug use, he wasn’t allowed to compete internationally.

Russia dominated race walking for years but almost all its top competitors have since been banned for doping. Coach Viktor Chegin was banned for life in 2016 but has allegedly continued to train members of Russia’s national team in secret.

