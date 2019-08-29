Rules changes could come to NCAA if California bill passes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is closely watching legislation in California that could dramatically change college sports in the nation’s…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is closely watching legislation in California that could dramatically change college sports in the nation’s most populous state.

The proposal would allow athletes to earn money through endorsements and sponsorships of their names, likenesses and images. It would bar schools, conferences and associations like the NCAA from enforcing policies that prohibit such payments. The NCAA would also not be able to declare a school or athlete ineligible for taking the money.

The NCAA has a working group looking at the issue, though it opposes paying athletes like school employees.

The bill faces a key test Friday, when an Assembly committee will decide whether to advance it or kill it.

