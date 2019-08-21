Home » Other Sports News » Canada beats New Zealand…

Canada beats New Zealand 103-100 in in exhibition basketball

The Associated Press

August 21, 2019, 9:22 AM

SYDNEY (AP) — Phil Scrubb scored 24 points to lead Canada to a 103-100 overtime win over New Zealand in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Wednesday.

Corey Webster led New Zealand with 33 points, including a three-point play on a driving shot with 13 seconds remaining that forced the game into overtime at 81-81.

On Tuesday, Canada beat New Zealand 122-88. Canada plays Team USA next Monday, also in Sydney. Australia plays Team USA in games on Thursday and Saturday in Melbourne.

The World Cup begins in China on Aug. 31.

